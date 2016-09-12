Voters need more financial details

The Champaign school board seeks voter approval in November to increase local property taxes for school building improvements amounting to $181 million. The board also plans to expend an additional $25 million of taxpayer funds from its reserves for such improvements.

While there has been much reporting in the press on the proposed school building projects and the combined $181 million and $25 million cost, I don't recall seeing the additional cost to taxpayers to sell and finance bonds for the building projects.

The debt service/interest to be paid on the bonds, the interest rate to be paid, the numbers of years over which the bonds will be financed, and the brokerage charge for the sale of the bonds also should be known to the public prior to the referendum.

And all costs to the taxpayers should be included in the language of the referendum.

LARRY MANN

Champaign