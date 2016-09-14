Bindery in Urbana does fine work

I was pleased to see the recent letter from Tedra Ashley-Wannemuehler concerning the Lincoln Bookbindery in Urbana.

I had a similar experience.

I had 125 handwritten pages from my then-75-year-old French father. Father was born in 1888 and died in 1975.

The writings were of his youth, studies, World War I, his marriage, career as an engineer and his four children.

The history ended at the conclusion of World War II and our lives during that time in Paris.

Passing by the bindery on North Coler Avenue in Urbana, I stopped in to see if these papers could be preserved.

Mr. Hohn received me and took much time to listen and explain options. I never asked the price; I just wanted to save these for my descendants.

Two weeks later, Mr. Hohn called to report the work was done. I returned to the bindery to find a hardcover blue book with a title chosen by Mr. Hohn, "Memories."

It was beautiful to hold in my hands, discreet and elegant. The price very low.

My comment: If you possess something you want to keep for a long time, go the Lincoln Bookbindery without fear.

They do excellent work and will continue doing it for years to come.

MICHELE H. MILLER

Urbana