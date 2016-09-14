More examples of bad driving habits

About Mel Fros' Sept. 2 letter concerning people making illegal turns.

Yes, I see it all the time. I have even seen police officers do it.

That driving habit doesn't bother me much.

What does bother me is people who tailgate, use turn lanes as driving lanes, cross double lines, drive on the wrong side of the road and especially all those idiots that run red lights.

I spend a lot of time on our streets and I see people run red lights at almost every intersection every day.

One of the worst intersections is Prospect and Marketview. I have seen as many as six cars go through on the red arrow on more than one occasion.

That's all my ranting for today.

MIKE BURWELL

Champaign