N-G letter writer wrong on Clinton

I've seen Paul Hayes' name come up in The News-Gazette's letters a couple times lately, each time spouting utter drivel (Hillary Clinton the devil's handmaiden? I may think Trump is an incompetent buffoon with the intellect of a lemming, but at least I don't claim he's the spawn of Satan.)

His letter of Sept. 8, however, was so ridiculously full of the very lies he claims Hillary Clinton says that I needed to retort, starting with the statement that he's a Democrat, an obvious falsehood.

Politifact.com is a website which attempts to maintain a politically neutral stance while fact checking various talking points, talking heads, heads of state, state organizations, etc. A good analogy is Snopes for politics.

They have rated all the candidates from the primaries on, and gave their statements ratings ranging from "True" to "Pants on Fire."

Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly comes in the lead, with 72 percent of her statements placed on the "True" spectrum. Her "False" ratings are 28 percent of her statements.

Now compare that with Donald Trump, who manages a meager 29 percent in the "True" spectrum, and an astonishing 71 percent "False."

Flipping a coin gives you better odds than betting Trump is telling the truth.

Discerning readers will naturally want more evidence of Trump's nature, so I would like to suggest also visiting factcheck.org as well, another excellent neutral website for information.

In sum, Paul Hayes managed to mix up his candidates; next time he really must use spell check, and fact check before writing.

ANDREW McDERMOTT

Savoy