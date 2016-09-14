Two stories of faith and one of failure

On Sept. 7 and 8, the front page of The News-Gazette carried stories of three people living out their beliefs.

A Muslim doctor cares for a diverse group of people in refugee camps, doing what he can to offer help and hope. He speaks of all he has learned from them.

A nurse who is Jewish goes wherever she is needed to serve people affected by natural disasters and war. She tells of learning to understand and not fear people who are different.

A Christian Social Security worker refuses to watch a 17-minute video about serving people who are different from what he believes. He says he will not "give up my faith" by complying with the mandatory training.

For the record, I am a Christian. I see the God I know and love in the first two stories and am humbled and encouraged by them.

The third story of a faith that could be lost by even learning about differences is completely foreign to my understanding of God, especially through the example of Jesus.

JERI LAKE

Champaign