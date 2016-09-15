Being loudmouth qualifies Trump?

The elderly people running for president have both been around for a long time.

We have watched Donald Trump, who is all flash and no substance, go through three wives, all above average in beauty. In the past, the first divorce would have disqualified him as a candidate. Two former wives were immigrants.

After getting over the divorce hurdle, who knew that all you had to do to become president was to declare: "I am incredibly rich! I'm so smart, you wouldn't believe! I'm smarter than anybody in government currently. And Putin is the man I want to be like!"

Were he living in Russia, he would have been quickly disposed of the first time he uttered treasonous statements as he has done here.

REDITH EWING

Urbana