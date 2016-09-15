Election chance to set U.S. straight

This 2016 election is a vast decision-maker. Our deadlocked Congress needs to listen to Americans.

The media are luring voters minds toward Hillary Clinton. On Aug. 23, columnist Jim Nowlan said the Illinois presidential race has been ceded to Clinton. Who promised this? King Madigan?

Some elite Republican Party members refuse to back the people's Republican nominee and are joining Clinton's campaign train. What an embarrassment to conservative Republicans. Do they believe the present government will not remain the governing body created to self-serve them? Americans, beware.

Congress needs to recognize we Americans have spoken.

We desire someone who will tell us the truth, reduce taxes, stop corruption, secure our borders, bring jobs home, reduce dependence on government, clean up the medical insurance fiasco, take care of our vets, stop illegal immigration, get rid of sanctuary cities that protect bad illegals, and build our military to where it was eight years ago — someone to help working-class Americans, not give the rich more riches.

Obama pledged to transform America. Americans didn't pay attention to how he was doing it. And corruption followed him from Chicago to Washington.

A vote for Clinton will continue this transformation. We don't need more taxes. We need to have God in our lives. We only want legal immigrants working in America.

We want extremely vetted refugees, not refugees who are self-radicalized terrorists.

Our country is going in the wrong direction. Wake up, America. This may be our last chance to make it right.

JANI MELTON

Philo