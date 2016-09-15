Laos should hand over MIA remains

When the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was recently in Mahomet, I randomly picked a flag bearing the name "Capt. Roger Danny Helwig."

Going to the vvmf.org website, I was surprised to learn that he and his co-pilot, Capt. Roger Stearns, were killed on Sept. 11, 1969 — later to be Patriots Day and the day of attack against the United States.

According to the website, they were shot down over Laos 5 kilometers southeast of Sepone. The remains of Helwig and Stearns were "unknown" until 1990, when the Vietnamese "discovered" and returned those of Capt. Stearns.

Recently, President Barack Obama pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to Laos to clean up land mines. He should not send a penny until the remains of Capt. Helwig and many other MIAs in Laos are returned.

GREG WHITLOCK

Champaign