Man should back off video protest

Regarding the Sept. 8 story about Social Security Administration employee David Hall: I would tell him to not take the training video personally. The law is the law. You have to respect all types of people: Muslim, Jews, Christians, LGBT, etc.

Working with them is not the issue. Remember that with Christians there might be offensive things with Muslims and vice versa.

Just be patient, caring, bite your tongue and go on. The world is not the same as it was 20 years ago.

I am sure it will be different in another 20 years.

CASSANDRA JUSTICE

Farmer City