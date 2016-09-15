Muslim revelers pay for breakfast

On Monday, Sept. 12, we went to The Original Pancake House for breakfast. The back room was full of college students celebrating the Eid Muslim holiday — the so-called Sacrifice Festival.

The students were very excited and enjoying themselves. My husband and I were the only non-Muslims in the back.

As I got to the register, two young men insisted on paying for our order because they were so noisy.

We appreciated their generosity. It was so nice to see so many students dressed up for the holiday. They were overly noisy.

LAUREN WHITTINHAM-BONSE

Champaign