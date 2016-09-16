It's time to ditch phony definitions

I'm an old man — though 75 isn't so old to, say, a nonagenarian — but old enough that the young think that people like me are stupid when it comes to computers, despite the fact that those who invented computers are old enough to be dead.

But we have our own bigotry: The young are destroying the English language, with bad grammar and an inadequate vocabulary.

Take the word "factoid" — a false fact when I was young, just as "anthropoid" is a false human being, a robot.

But CNN decided that it should refer to some cute fact that everyone would be dying to know, and the hoi polloi blindly followed.

To me, Donald Trump's lies are factoids — nothing cute about them.

And how about Chesley Sullenberger, hero of the Hudson? We are told by the media, both giants and dwarfs, that Sully "landed" his airplane on the Hudson. When I read, my mind forms images. And when I read "landed" I see the wheels hitting the tarmac with a squeal and a puff of smoke.

But of course the Hudson is wet — no puffs. What to do then?

Obviously, we can't use "watered," because that's what one does to plants. But what's wrong with "ditched," a verb used in this connection for many decades?

What is troublesome is that if you Google "ditched," many of the web dictionaries don't list this definition; and yet one gets the impression that the young believe that anything on the web is the gospel truth.

JOHN BUCKMASTER

Urbana