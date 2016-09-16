Letter on Peltier a distorted view

I am writing to contest Peter Buckley's opinion in his Sept. 11 letter that Leonard Peltier's petition for clemency should be denied. Buckley's account of Peltier's involvement in the 1975 shoot-out in Oglala, S.D., is selective and distorted.

Those interested in a more complete, objective account of the case should read Peter Matthiessen's "In the Spirit of Crazy Horse" and/or view the Michael Apted-directed documentary "Incident at Oglala."

Is it plausible that two FBI agents pursued a miscreant onto private property on the Pine Ridge Reservation "for the theft of cowboy boots"? No. Rather, the FBI presence on Pine Ridge was part of a Justice Department effort to disrupt and discredit the American Indian Movement, of which Leonard Peltier was a member.

Contrary to Buckley's assertion, Peltier was not in the vehicle the agents pursued; he was camped on the property they entered.

Yes, he was one of over a dozen Indians who fired at the agents that day, but he did so in defense of others, including women and children.

Yes, the two wounded agents were murdered at close range, but not by Peltier, as Matthiessen's book and Apted's documentary convincingly show.

Moreover, Peltier's extradition and trial were characterized by prejudice, coerced testimony, suppressed evidence, and probably perjury. His appeals for a new, fairer trial have been repeatedly denied.

I have written President Barack Obama asking him to grant clemency or pardon to Leonard Peltier. I urge others to do likewise.

BRUCE MORGAN

Champaign