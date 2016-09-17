Hillary Clinton should be the next president

In fresh perspective of our current presidential election, I think we need to take more of a rational look at the two major candidates and, aside from all the mudslinging, see what they really have to offer. Any candidate we elect will have flaws, and the good they have done also needs to be carefully measured to see if they have enough to offer.

What I like about Hillary, and the reason I am going to be voting for her, is she has more experience and has been in public service for 30 years. She was the co-founder of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Family Advocacy Group; she spoke about women's rights and respect for women in China in 1995 for the fourth-ever U.N. Women's Conference; she wrote a book on raising children, "It Takes a Village"; and she worked with Ted Kennedy to expand the Children's Health Insurance Plan.

She was also the most-traveled secretary of state, and she set the stage for Obamacare by pushing for health care reform in the 1990s. She served as a senator for New York for eight years, and she stood up for first responders after 9/11 and air quality.

Even after contracting pneumonia, she showed up at the 9/11 event to show her respects. That woman has grit, and even though the media and Republicans keep trying to knock her out, she keeps going. That is the kind of character and persistence we need. This woman deserves a chance.

LISA SCHICHT

Savoy