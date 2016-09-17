Lyme disease can be tough to diagnose

Thank you for the article earlier this year about Chris Corrie, former mayor of Monticello, who has Lyme disease. Like Mr. Corrie, I too have Lyme and was told by different doctors they would not test me for it before I found one who did.

Lyme is the No. 1 vector-borne disease in the U.S. Lyme is called the "great imitator" as it can mimic many other diseases, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, dementia and MS. Lyme can cause various symptoms, such as rashes, muscle pain, joint swelling, memory problems and heart irregularities, all of which can come and go.

Lyme is one of the most controversial diseases, with doctors and insurance companies fighting, leaving patients drowning in the middle, trying to find someone to help them get better.

It is probable that your insurance company will not cover you unless you have the "bull's-eye" rash, which up to 50 percent of people do not get.

It is estimated that over 300,000 Americans are infected each year, which is over six times the number of new HIV cases, yet there is little research being done. Lyme disease is here in central Illinois, so learn the signs. Ticks are most active in temperatures over 70, generally May through October.

Wear proper clothing, including a hat. Use tick repellents, and learn how to remove ticks properly.

But, most people do not remember being bit. Keep asking and looking to find someone to help you if you think you may have Lyme.

GLEN MYERS

rural Atwood