Take time to admire a rare sycamore in area

Just south of Savoy on U.S. 45 between Airport Road and Monticello Road grows one of the largest and tallest American sycamore trees in this area. This giant stands alone a short distance off the west side of the road in front of a former farmstead. It's height and branch structure are massive.

Next time you drive by, be aware you're looking at something that is very rare and beautiful and old. Don't hesitate to turn around for a second look.

CALEB BUNDY

Savoy