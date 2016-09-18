Duco a fresh face for recorder's post

Matt Duco is running for Champaign County County recorder of deeds. Matt is precisely the type of candidate that we should support.

Mr. Duco has a jurist doctorate from the University of Illinois. He has been working for causes such as voter rights and to raise funds to fight childhood cancer. He has adopted Champaign County as his home and is willing to serve the entire county as your recorder.

This is his first attempt at elected office and is running against someone who has been in politics for several decades. If indeed we are looking for a fresh and qualified candidate to represent us, Matt Duco is the man.

In short, the residents of Champaign County will be better off with Matt Duco as our next county recorder.

SAM McGREW

Champaign