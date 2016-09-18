How then shall we vote in November?

Given the sub-caliber qualifications of the presidential candidates from the two major parties this year, it now appears "the lesser of two evils" is the operative principle with many voters.

For those who can't stomach either major party candidate, there are alternative choices. If one is into gender politics and socialism-lite, Jill Stein of the Green Party would be an excellent choice. At least Ms. Stein is not a manipulative liar and a shameless political opportunist like Hillary Clinton.

For some small-government conservatives, independents and libertarian-minded voters, Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party and his limited-government platform would be an alternative. Of course Johnson's candidacy could produce a "Perot effect" and throw the election to the least deserving candidate.

And who is this least deserving candidate? I believe Hillary Clinton is particularly unfit to occupy the highest office in the land because she would be an incompetent national socialist Democrat and a Goldman Sachs crony corporatist stepping into Obama's increasingly imperialistic presidency.

A governmental cabal composed of the unindicted felon Hillary Clinton (compliments of a corrupt Justice Department and a derelict FBI director), a complicit national media, and Hillary's potential to appoint two more radical judicial activists to SCOTUS could yield a Fourth Reich with eventual globalist aspirations. And Hillary seems perfectly willing to go to war to achieve this goal given her prior war support under three separate presidents.

Remember, the Third Reich was also built upon national socialism and crony corporatism with the ultimate goal of the National Socialist German Workers' Party being to eventually establish a globalist hegemony. Sound familiar? Let's hope history doesn't repeat itself.

HENRY SEITER JR.

Urbana