How tax money ought to be spent

Many people think there are too many administrators at the University of Illinois. Apparently UI President Timothy Killeen is not one of them.

Regarding the upcoming school tax referendum, many people feel that the school board is trying to build and modernize all the schools at the same time. This process should be done gradually rather than burdening current taxpayers for past oversight.

The story about the deplorable conditions in the Edison cafeteria is a case in point. The school board has millions of dollars in "reserve" when they should be fixing things like this.

We can look to Urbana and its high school complex to see how things should be done over time.

MIKE HALVORSEN

Champaign