Next time, give better description
Mon, 09/19/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
I get The News-Gazette for local information. But the paper is failing when it comes to addresses.
For example, I read a piece on Baxter's Restaurant, 100 Trade Center Drive. I looked it up on my device, but I shouldn't have had to look it up.
If Marcus Jackson, the author of the piece, would have said "near Kirby Avenue and Neil Street," I would have known approximately where it is.
I have never been on Trade Center Drive, nor do I anticipate going there. Just saying.
JIM BRINKMANN
Champaign
