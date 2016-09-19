Next time, give better description

I get The News-Gazette for local information. But the paper is failing when it comes to addresses.

For example, I read a piece on Baxter's Restaurant, 100 Trade Center Drive. I looked it up on my device, but I shouldn't have had to look it up.

If Marcus Jackson, the author of the piece, would have said "near Kirby Avenue and Neil Street," I would have known approximately where it is.

I have never been on Trade Center Drive, nor do I anticipate going there. Just saying.

JIM BRINKMANN

Champaign