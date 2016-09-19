No state insurance violates ACA
Mon, 09/19/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
Regarding the Sept. 13 letter to the editor by Virginia Veeder, "Vetoed bill would fix insurance issue": If she is right, then the state of Illinois would be in violation of the "employer mandate" portion of Obamacare.
This is a big deal to every citizen of Illinois since an Obamacare penalty against the state of Illinois as an employer is a penalty borne by every citizen of Illinois.
Is anyone investigating this situation? Seems like this may be more newsworthy than just a letter to the editor.
BRYAN BLOOM
Champaign
