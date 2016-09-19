No state insurance violates ACA

Regarding the Sept. 13 letter to the editor by Virginia Veeder, "Vetoed bill would fix insurance issue": If she is right, then the state of Illinois would be in violation of the "employer mandate" portion of Obamacare.

This is a big deal to every citizen of Illinois since an Obamacare penalty against the state of Illinois as an employer is a penalty borne by every citizen of Illinois.

Is anyone investigating this situation? Seems like this may be more newsworthy than just a letter to the editor.

BRYAN BLOOM

Champaign