State firefighters back Sen. Bennett

The Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, an organization representing over 15,000 firefighters and paramedics in 220 communities across the state, is proud to endorse Scott Bennett for Illinois state Senate.

Scott has a proven record of supporting legislation important to firefighters — issues that protect first responders and the citizens they're sworn to protect.

Our members across the 52nd Senate District will be working hard to make sure he defeats his Rauner-backed opponent.

When Gov. Bruce Rauner attempted to cut wages for middle-class families, Scott Bennett stood up for us and all working people in Champaign and Vermilion counties.

When our right to collectively bargain over safe staffing levels was under attack, he stood up to Gov. Rauner and his cronies. Our communities are safer because of Scott Bennett.

Scott Bennett also voted to raise the penalty on those convicted of aggravated assault on a firefighter or EMT while they are performing their duties.

His support of this initiative (HB 3184) demonstrates that he believes in protecting those who keep us safe.

In a time when our firefighters face tremendous challenges maintaining the resources necessary to protect our communities, we know Scott Bennett has our back. We're honored to support his bid for the 52nd state Senate District.

PAT DEVANEY

President

Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois

Springfield