Unit 4 building plan earns a 'yes' vote

This Nov. 8, the people of Champaign and Savoy have the opportunity to vote for the badly needed renovation of six of our oldest high, middle and elementary schools.

It has been a long time since we had a successful school referendum. The last one failed badly as it was very poorly planned by a dysfunctional school board.

For the last year and half, we have had a fine, newly elected board and they have produced an excellent plan. They have averted the sprawl of the former plan and are concentrating on the needs of six schools: Central, Centennial, Edison, Dr. Howard, South Side, International Prep and two athletic fields.

This action is long overdue and is needed to support our first-class teaching staff.

With these renovations, Unit 4 would become an important attraction for new community members.

BRUCE HANNON

Champaign