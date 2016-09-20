Facts are few, but rhetoric rampant

Another local ultra-conservative took a run at liberals in Opinions recently. Karl Joyce of Urbana ups his game, endorsing Thomas Sowell's assertion: "Facts are not liberals' strong suit. Rhetoric is."

What a sweet, simple critique of liberal thought. And Professor Sowell is a Hoover Institution star: a real genius, an academic polymath, a black conservative and much-published writer.

Joyce must think that brandishing Sowell's wit gives legitimacy and authority to his vilification of professors Cha-Jua and Vimr. He compares their Opinions pieces to "outbursts from paranoid schizophrenics."

He characterizes them as academic reprobates who "use their mastery in the English language" to delude students.

Joyce's attack is mean-spirited and libelous.

Anyway, what's the factual basis for saying "Facts are not liberals' strong suit"?

Human talents don't seem to correlate strongly with our political dispositions. Saying that liberal thinkers don't cope with facts as well as conservatives is as dubious as arguing that left-handers can't play big-league ball as well as right-handers because they use the "wrong" hand.

Joyce also quotes a harangue he credits to the "Billy Madison" film, explaining that he thinks of its generic denunciation whenever he reads the professors' letters and commentary. Certainly, when one's inspiration fails, it's helpful to use others' work to fill the blank spaces.

Joyce advocates ultra-conservative "facts" over liberal "rhetoric," but his letter is essentially "fact-free": Essentially it's "rhetoric."

Worse, it's crude partisan rhetoric engaged to compose a low form of criticism: trite, repugnant invective and insult. No ornament to Opinions.

DWAIN BERGGREN

Champaign