Manion has long record of service

I would like to remind Vermilion County voters that on Nov. 8 we will be voting on members for the Vermilion County Board.

I urge you to consider voting for my friend, Paul Manion.

Mr. Manion practiced law in Vermilion County for 40 years. He and his wife Bonnie raised their six children in Hoopeston. He is now retired, but stays busy volunteering at the prison and with many other community projects.

I was a client of Mr. Manion long before I moved to Hoopeston and found his common-sense approach to solving problems most helpful, and his honesty and integrity to be above reproach.

My late husband, William DeWitt, served the city of Hoopeston as mayor and during his term Manion was the city attorney. He proved to be invaluable in making suggestions that saved the city a great deal of money. He was also readily available when my husband needed his help.

I ask you to vote for Paul Manion for Vermilion County Board on Nov. 8.

CLAUDIA M. DeWITT

Hoopeston