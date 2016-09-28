Couple in dispute generous neighbors

Just a few thoughts regarding the Sept. 18 article on the basketball court dispute. Trudy Gordon and Rob Bedows are exceptionally good neighbors and have enjoyed years of hospitality and friendship with folks on all sides of their home.

They are also consistently generous and gracious to young people. My kids have benefitted from their generosity for years. Trudy is a longtime, tireless volunteer for Make-A-Wish as well as the school mentoring program.

Trudy and Rob incurred a significant expense to install an acoustical fence to try to regain the sanctuary they had created in their home and backyard.

I hope a solution can be found that allows the kids an opportunity for recreation and a return to peacefulness for Trudy and Rob.

JAN KANE

Champaign