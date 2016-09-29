N-G left out key facts in dispute

My husband and I are friends of Trudy Gordon and Rob Bedows, whom reporter Mary Schenk wrote about on Sept. 18 in "This is No Game."

We are deeply grieved by the inaccuracies and half-truths that abound in the article.

Schenk's take on the issue made the problem seem personal, when, in fact, it didn't start that way. Nor is the matter about children playing basketball, on which The N-G writer chose to focus.

The issue is that J.R. Hoffman built a playground to his specifications: over the property line, against neighborhood covenants, fully acknowledging that he had done so for his family's convenience, and overtly not caring how his plan inconvenienced the neighbors.

Schenk omitted this part of the Bedows-Gordon statement released to the paper. Indeed, she omitted most of their statement and chose to emphasize Hoffman's assertion that the issue is about the kids being outside enjoying themselves.

We have been privy to much of the goings-on with their neighbors, and have, in fact, seen children treading through the landscaping on the Bedows-Gordon side of the privacy fence — not the Hoffmans' children, mind you. They send their friends to retrieve the numerous balls that breach the property line.

And I've seen Rob Bedows engage these children in conversation, not shouting or berating; doing so is absolutely not his style.

You dropped the ball on this, News-Gazette. The reporting was biased and incomplete.

It's disappointing that our local newspaper and writers can't be more fair.

ELIZABETH WEATHERS

Champaign