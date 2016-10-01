Donald Trump gives us a bunch of empty talk

To start off with, I am a veteran who spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, and part of my career was during the Vietnam War.

Do those of you who are supporting Trump listen to his rantings? Has he ever said what his position is? His mantra is, "I am great; I am a great negotiator. I am not going to reveal what I am going to do. I will release my tax returns when the audit is done."

What a crock. Donald Trump is all bluster; he knows nothing. When are we going to hear what his policies are going to be? How can he say that the generals and admirals of our armed forces are not capable of managing the military? Those people must feel like they have been blindsided by Mr. Trump.

I have yet to hear anything from Trump that would make me vote for him. He talks a good game, but what has he said other than how great he is? He says he does this, and he does that. Tell us what your views are, Mr. Trump.

BILL MARBLE

Champaign