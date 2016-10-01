Reader offers views on peace in Mideast

This responds to Pastor Don Follis' Sept. 11 column, "Jerusalem school exhilarating, puzzling and sobering," reflecting on various perspectives presented at the Jerusalem International School for Reconciliation.

It's common for the conflict between Israel and Palestine to be presented as puzzling, intractable and rooted in centuries of animosities. My view is that history is indeed complicated but not particularly unclear, and while solutions to the current situation are diplomatically and logistically technical, they are not complex in their basic parameters.

Zionism is a settler-colonialist movement, and given our own nation's history, it should not be hard to understand its success. Nevertheless, a diplomatic solution is not about settling scores but about abiding by international law.

Since Israel's occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in 1967, the international community (excluding Israel) has supported a two-state solution based upon (but not always literally adhering to) the borders of Israel prior to the 1967 war. This consensus has been opposed only by Israel, although its implementation has been de facto and crucially rejected by the U.S.

It is within the power of American Jews, acting in broad solidarity, to build an organizational and political foundation for a just and lasting peace. This will not happen soon, because mainstream Jewish institutions — including in our community — oppose it.

Nevertheless, as we approach the 50th Day of Atonement with this illegal occupation in place, it seems worthwhile to consider that what is politically possible internationally is made politically impossible only by ourselves.

DAVID GREEN

Champaign