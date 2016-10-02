County executive open to abuse

In regards to the proposed elected position of county executive for Champaign County, I would like to ask the people who support having a single individual in charge of the county, its resources and personnel, with the ability to override elected county board members:

Are you out of your minds?

If the people of Champaign County approve such a position, they will be providing some individual the ability to assume near-dictatorial powers that would make Boss Tweed and Boss Hog proud. It probably won't happen, but the potential is there.

Someone who could "fool all of the people some of the time" would find such a position irresistible and we could, potentially, be making another Mike Madigan, the scourge of the Illinois House.

Democracy in Illinois is already a fragile thing, what with the aforementioned Mike Madigan controlling the gerrymandering of the Illinois House and Senate.

We have had some of our local democracy eroded by the shrinkage of the county board from being the board of township supervisors to our current 22-member county board. Fewer individuals representing a much larger number of people equals less representation for the residents.

We probably do need a county executive to carry out the wishes of the majority of the board members and to be accountable to them.

What we do not need is an executive who can countermand the board's wishes and whose accountability is diluted to the majority of over 200,000 voters who blindly vote the party ticket.

NORMAN E. DAVIS

Champaign