Manion has been quality servant
When I first started at the Vermilion County state's attorneys office in Danville, I met a man who freely helped a young attorney with advice lasting my entire career.
This man was Paul Manion. He was smart, disciplined and eager to help.
Subsequently, I became his law partner where he showed excellent financial abilities which helped ensure success for the firm.
Privately, he helped raise five children who were a credit to the Hoopeston community.
I feel Manion would make a superb county board member to represent northern Vermilion County. He would be hard-working and fiscally responsible.
Please vote for Paul T. Manion on Nov. 8.
TOM FAHEY
rural Danville
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.