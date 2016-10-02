Manion has been quality servant

When I first started at the Vermilion County state's attorneys office in Danville, I met a man who freely helped a young attorney with advice lasting my entire career.

This man was Paul Manion. He was smart, disciplined and eager to help.

Subsequently, I became his law partner where he showed excellent financial abilities which helped ensure success for the firm.

Privately, he helped raise five children who were a credit to the Hoopeston community.

I feel Manion would make a superb county board member to represent northern Vermilion County. He would be hard-working and fiscally responsible.

Please vote for Paul T. Manion on Nov. 8.

TOM FAHEY

rural Danville