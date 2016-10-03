DeYoung would serve tirelessly

Election time is almost here and never has a more important election been at stake. Not only the presidential race but also the local races.

I encourage everyone to carefully study all the candidates for what they have to offer and believe in. Please don't vote for a name or a party.

Let's get people in office who truly want to work for us and not run just for the title.

I ask you to look at the record of Lori DeYoung for Vermilion County Board District 3. DeYoung is a tireless worker who has spent her life helping and counseling others have a better quality of life.

She is highly educated and knows the procedural laws of election and how to serve as a qualified candidate. She will question money spent and why it is being spent.

She will question personal agendas and the best way to advance a cause. She will never be a "yes" person and always vote in the best interest of the people.

Decisions made by the county board affect us all and not just a few.

I urge you to consider a vote for Lori DeYoung for County Board 3.

DIXIE PAYNE

Catlin