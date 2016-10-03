Duckworth wrong on Syrian refugees

Tammy Duckworth wants 200,000 Syrian refugees in Illinois (as reported in November 2015). She ignores Sweden's nonexistent rape rate skyrocketed due to refugees. Rape and other crimes are rampant in all countries welcoming Syrian refugees.

Refugees will not assimilate and will set up pockets of Sharia Law. Muslims in Dearborn, Mich., threw bottles at Christians expressing their freedom of speech rights.

Trump is 100 percent correct. Create a safe area in their own country, keeping out a Syrian refugee Trojan horse here.

If you're a state worker, think about the cost for 200,000 refugees, at $10,000 per year each: about $2 billion a year.

Duckworth is not telling you that once they get citizenship they can bring their relatives in. The 200,000 number will grow significantly.

The state needs to pay $400 million more into retirement funds to keep them solvent. If you're a state worker who wants your pension, you better vote for someone who is smart enough to see refugees are an expensive risk for no gain.

Democrats should stop voting for whatever lousy candidate the Democratic Party puts on the slate. You shouldn't vote for Duckworth as she is out of touch with reality of refugee dangers to Americans.

She is clueless on retirement fund finances and how refugees will take up funds that could be used to fix the pensions fund.

I challenge Duckworth to sign a pledge to personally cover all damages and expenses caused by refugees she lets in. Will you sign it, Tammy?

CHARLES NERONE

Champaign