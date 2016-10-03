Farney effective county watchdog

John Farney has proven to be an effective leader in his role as Champaign County auditor since first elected in 2012.

John has demonstrated a commitment to open, transparent and honest government services. As the official "watchdog" for county government financial operations, John initiated open access for the public to the county's financial transactions through the Champaign County Online Checkbook — now posted on the auditor's office website.

John also developed — for the first time — the Popular Annual Financial Report in 2013 and has annually published this document every year since then. This is an opportunity for the members of the public who are not experts in accounting and financing to gain a better understanding of the overall financial position of Champaign County government.

John has demonstrated an ability to work closely with the county board, the nursing home and other officials in county government to ensure the stability of the financial management for the annual $120 million operation that is county government.

His small office operates very efficiently with an experienced and well-trained staff of five employees who are able to process and monitor hundreds of thousands of transactions each year — ensuring that every expenditure of county government is made appropriately and consistent with all regulations — including federal, state, local and contractual compliance.

A vote for John is a vote for the continuation of effective, innovative, and open and honest government for Champaign County.

Vote for John Farney for county auditor on Nov. 8.

DEB BUSEY

Champaign