Tracy's service an asset for county

I am pleased to write in support of Peter Tracy, Democrat, for the Champaign County Board seat in District 5.

I am most familiar with Peter's work on the Champaign County Mental Health Board, where he championed programs for the physically and mentally disabled, bringing grant funding into Champaign County to support those programs. His innovative approaches to community-based programs brought funding into our community rather than relying solely upon increased property taxes.

Peter's history demonstrates his ability to bring people together to address common problems: community coalitions, task forces and collaborative strategies are all ways in which he improved services in our county.

He understands that these joint efforts are needed to address complex issues such as gun violence, crime, homelessness, racial equity and substance abuse.

The board will make progress on these initiatives because of Peter's focus on looking at what is in the best interest of the whole community and then working with all parties to reach consensus. That is his style. He is thoughtful, smart and well respected. These are qualities we need as we address difficult issues.

On a personal level, I have known Peter for decades. His commitment to service as well as ethical approaches to programs which serve those in need has never wavered. Quite simply, he is a good person, worthy of our trust.

On Nov. 8, please vote for Peter Tracy for Champaign County Board.

KATHLEEN HOLDEN

Urbana