Transportation deserves 'yes' vote

I believe that we all should vote "yes" on the constitutional amendment — Transportation Funding Lock Box — on the November ballot that requires all transportation-related revenue to be spent solely on public highways, roads, streets, bridges and mass transit. The amendment will be the first question on the ballot.

Our politicians created taxes telling us that the money raised would be spent on Illinois' transportation infrastructure. However, they have not honored their word and in the last 10 years have taken $6 billion from the Illinois Road Fund and spent it elsewhere.

The failure to properly maintain and improve our transportation infrastructure makes it difficult for Illinois to attract and retain business, costing us jobs and hurting our economy: 4,200 bridges and 50 percent of Illinois roads are in poor condition, putting our citizens at risk.

We can't continue to neglect our infrastructure.

This amendment will not raise our taxes. It will, however, force our politicians to spend the tax money where it was intended to be spent.

If this amendment fails, we will continue to see decline in our vital transportation infrastructure.

Please join me in voting "yes" on the Transportation Lock Box Amendment.

CHARLES CRADDOCK

Clark Dietz

Champaign