Trump will back conservative court
Mon, 10/03/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

As I see it, there is only one valid reason to vote for Donald Trump. It is to ensure that the next Supreme Court justice will be a conservative.

That will have a much more profound effect on the future of the country than anything else Trump may do as president.

I am surprised by the number of Republicans opposing Trump. Do they really want a progressive Supreme Court?

LESLIE G. SMITH

Champaign

