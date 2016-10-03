Trump will back conservative court
Mon, 10/03/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
As I see it, there is only one valid reason to vote for Donald Trump. It is to ensure that the next Supreme Court justice will be a conservative.
That will have a much more profound effect on the future of the country than anything else Trump may do as president.
I am surprised by the number of Republicans opposing Trump. Do they really want a progressive Supreme Court?
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign
