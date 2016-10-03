Vote for 3rd party, local issues, races

Ms. Clinton says that Mr. Trump is unfit to be president. Mr. Trump says that Ms. Clinton is unfit to be president. Maybe both of them are correct.

There are two things that we can count on in this election: 1) Four months from now, either Clinton or Trump will be the president of the United States, and 2) Illinois' 20 electoral college votes will be cast for Clinton.

Illinois is a solid blue Democrat state. Your vote for president will have no impact. Nor will mine or anyone else's in our state.

But you can make your voice heard. If you believe that the major parties have let us down with their presidential candidates, consider casting your vote for one of the two alternative national candidates. Jill Stein of the Green Party (http://www.jill2016.com) and Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party (http://www.johnsonweld.com) provide thoughtful, viable alternatives to Clinton and Trump.

You will find that you don't agree 100 percent with either of them, but by voting for a minor candidate, you are telling the D's and R's that you are not happy with their "presidential" offerings this year.

And, remember, it won't matter for this election: Clinton will win in Illinois. You can take that to the bank.

Finally, of course, you really should vote. Aside from the presidential race, there are many local and state races and referendums where your vote will matter.

ED WILHITE

Champaign