DeYoung cares about constituents

Ten years ago, a young lady knocked on my door. Lori DeYoung introduced herself, said she was running for county board and asked what concerns I had.

Even though I figured it would be a waste of time, I told her that my neighbors and I were upset that elected officials had not helped us deal with the fly ash Bunge had dumped next to our homes. We were worried about our water and our health.

No one listened to us until we met Lori.

Even before she was elected, she took the time to research the issue and bring attention to the media about the 340,000 tons of fly ash lying in our neighborhood.

Lori worked hard on this for years. Even when she left the county board for a job at Veterans Affairs, we knew we could still call her if we had questions or needed help.

Although she took the time to ask Chairman Michael Marron on Sept. 14, 2015, to contact us about getting heavy-metal testing on our water since Pond 6 was closed due to contamination, he never called. I guess we weren't important enough to our current county board representatives.

Although now the focus seems to be on the Middle Fork and its contamination from Dynegy's pits, we still don't know if our water is safe.

I ask you to vote for Lori DeYoung in November because she is our only hope that someone will take Grays Siding serious enough to help us, too.

JoANN OSTERBUR

Oakwood