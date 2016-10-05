Believers forced to turn from God

The ACLU is doing everything it can to make the Bible and our Creator God illegal. It has now been proven that we were created by God, although all atheists will deny this.

When Todd and Mark Wathen of Tuscola asked why Jim Walder of TimberCreek Bed and Breakfast refused to be part of their sinful act, Jim Walder did what they asked: He quoted what God told us in Romans 1:26-27.

Because his reason was from what our God said, he is now considered by those sinners to be a criminal.

They tried to force Jim Walder to stop being a Christian, and since he refused to give up Christianity, they are trying to take away his possessions.

The Bible should not be considered illegal. It is the only accurate book on our ancient history.

The activists now try to force employees to watch a 17-minute video which was made as a weapon against the Bible, to get people to stop believing the Bible. They are hypocrites.

They try to destroy you for quoting the Bible yet force you to be indoctrinated against the Bible.

Brainwashing our children with the lie of evolution which claims there is no God and no moral absolutes is teaching our children that nothing is a sin.

Why should we then be surprised at all the gun shootings? Lawlessness should be expected and considered not to be a crime.

DAN MINER

Champaign