Champaign's plan deserves 'yes' vote

I will be voting "yes" on Nov. 8 to support the Unit 4 facilities referendum.

It was not an easy decision to make, nor is this an easy letter to write.

In regards to the Sept. 25 News-Gazette editorial "School tax plan is just too big," I understand this is a heavy tax burden. There are some that do not want their taxes to go up. I respect that — I certainly do not want my taxes to increase.

It is important that we support public schools, and I am willing to put my money where my mouth is.

I believe the current referendum does in fact move us forward. Therefore, I encourage you to vote in favor of the school district's plans on Nov. 8. I would further invite deliberation with those that believe the referendum does not move us forward.

There has been a lot of useless "talk" in regards to the funding of our local public schools, and this is a responsibility I lay at the feet of our community as a whole. The current school board has bent over backward in an effort to gather feedback and discuss their options in open session.

I would even say the board has done too much; our community is too complacent and in general, we fail to exercise real democracy.

To vote is good. To be an educated voter is even better; weigh your arguments against others. But best yet is to care about other people.

CHARLES SCHULTZ

Savoy