Info meeting for Medicare enrollees

I'm one of 50 million beneficiaries who credit Medicare for peace of mind in coping with unpredictable costs of health care. But I learned the hard way how easy it is to mismanage Medicare coverage.

My first year as a Medicare beneficiary, and working in isolation at my home computer, I thought I was enrolling in a basic prescription Part D plan. I learned too late that I'd locked myself instead into an expensive Advantage plan with benefits that didn't fit my needs.

Gearing up for this year's Medicare Open Enrollment Period, I plan to be in the front row at Champaign County Health Care Consumers' Medicare Community Meeting. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Champaign Public Library.

Whether you are nearing the age or condition of eligibility, preparing to enroll for the first time, or are a beneficiary of long standing, this free community meeting is a valuable resource.

This is because Medicare Advantage and prescription plans change each year, while the window to review the changes is open for less than two months. The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to evaluate the array of cost and coverage changes, and decide on a plan or plans with the satisfaction that our choices meet our needs.

Attendees will also be able to schedule an enrollment appointment with a Senior Health Insurance Program counselor from Health Care Consumers or one of the other local SHIP agencies.

JENNY PUTMAN

Urbana