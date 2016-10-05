N-G board should have made choice

The News-Gazette has declared itself unable to make an editorial judgment about whether Hillary Clinton would be a better president than Donald Trump.

There will be an honor roll of newspapers who came out against Trump and in support of Clinton, the only realistic alternative candidate. It will include newspapers with a history of support for Republican and conservative causes and candidates, papers that acted against tradition and partisan inertia because they recognized the unique threat Trump poses to America.

Sadly, The News-Gazette will not be on among them. You've failed your readers.

JOHN PALEN

Urbana