Trump denounces David Duke, KKK

J.J. Roy, whose letter was published Sept. 28, needs to be enlightened. Donald Trump and Mike Pence have both denounced David Dukes and the KKK's support of their campaign.

The head of the KKK was reported last spring to be supporting Hillary Clinton and is on tape saying so.

One of Hillary's "role models" is the late Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia. She and the space cadets that support her are the ones who are irredeemable deplorables, not the Trump supporters.

Trump wants to make America great again, not make it worse.

TROY KESTER

Danville