Candidates, not moderator, losers

It does not seem to matter who the moderator is at political debates as to how the rules of the debate are followed. The candidates continually go beyond their allotted time and give answers that dance around the question.

Too many times we judge the moderator more than the candidates. It would appear that any moderator has little recourse when it comes to keeping the candidates within the parameters of the debate.

However, I believe that there is a very easy solution for moderators.

Whenever a TV program of the nature of a debate or panel is aired, the TV company has the capability to blip out any verbiage that might be found offensive. That technical capability could be used at political debates.

Each time a candidate violates the rules of the debate the moderator should be able to push the "bleep" button. A red light could appear in a location where the candidate can see that their violation will not be heard by those viewing the program.

I believe that this aid for moderators would have a great psychological effect on how candidates perform.

Unfortunately, however, I believe the TV companies would not use this technical aid since it might cause them to lose some of their audience, and audience numbers sell ad spots.

Most of our political debates have become mockeries of the true purpose of debates, and this political season is the worst.

NORM POUNDER

Milford