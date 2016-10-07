Choose Clinton over loser Trump

This election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has the potential of being so catastrophic as to literally determine the fate of our country, even the world, for generations to come.

The time for the weak measures of the Summer Soldier and Sunshine Patriot is over. The neutrality of The News Gazette, as of all others sitting on the sidelines or supporting third-party candidates, must end.

The relative minor failures and lapses in judgments displayed by Hillary Clinton can in no honest way be compared with the outright destructive deceit that is Donald Trump, such as his fraud (as in Trump University or denying that he originally supported the war in Iraq), his bullying (as against Megyn Kelly of Fox or the former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado), his ignorance (as about Russian aggression in the Ukraine), and his complete ineptitude (as a businessman who has done nothing but lose money and bumfuzzle banks and investors).

No one can be blind to the superiority in competence and qualifications brought to this election by Clinton over Trump.

As Shakespeare reminds us, the fault is not in our stars, but in ourselves. We cannot allow our unhinged "anti-Washington" passion to rule the day.

I strongly urge the editors to assess our current difficulties in light of the cold, sober truth and reconsider withholding their endorsement from Hillary Clinton.

BUZ WEHRMAN

Champaign