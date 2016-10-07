Expungement a great service

Kudos to Ed Wilhite and his Oct. 3 letter, for telling it like it is regarding the presidential election and the fact that no matter what you do — Illinois will be in the Democratic column in November.

Kudos also to Katie Blakeman and the Champaign County circuit clerk's office for having a day dedicated to helping people expunge their prior record or seal it.

Help has come in the form of waived fees by the courts and free legal advice and counseling, along with free transportation to event (Oct. 22 at Stone Creek Church in Urbana); free baby-sitting and other resources will also be on hand.

As we all shake our heads at the recent violence in our community, the lives lost at the hand of the gunman, and the wasted lives of the young men, who will be in jail for the rest of their lives, maybe we can look to this program and find a way to help the participants (although the young men convicted and charged with recent murders would not be eligible for expungement and sealing).

If you say what can be done about the seemingly never-ending cycle of no education, no money, drugs and crime that fuels these senseless deaths, this is a start. So let's start.

I have called Katie Blakeman and volunteered to help any way I can. We can make them "good again."

"Your yesterday doesn't have to be your tomorrow."

ISABEL COLE

Urbana