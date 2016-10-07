Pence faced Dem, mainstream media

By 9 p.m. Tuesday, my interest in the vice presidential debate died a slow death. After an hour, I had lost track of the number of times the Democratic candidate interrupted the Republican candidate. And the moderator consistently supported the Democrat candidate.

I'm done. This wasn't a debate, it was the ultimate in media bias.

The News-Gazette needs to call it what it is. Failure to do so simply says The News-Gazette is nothing less than a participant in the mainstream media.

I challenge the editorial staff to call it what it is. You were watching, just like me. Why wait till weeks from now to take a stand?

ED ELLIOTT

Paxton