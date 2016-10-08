News-Gazette should have backed Clinton

What cowardice you've shown in your refusal to endorse a candidate in the upcoming presidential election. This is the time to set aside your well-known loyalty to the Republican Party and do what's best for the country.

To refuse to take a stand against the hatred and disrespect Donald Trump espouses nearly daily is to show a lack of leadership.

How many members of the community you serve have been disparaged by Mr. Trump? Your refusal to support a Democrat when the alternative is so potentially bad for all of us is unconscionable.

You clearly have an idea what might happen if he gets elected — that's why you didn't endorse him.

Your refusal to endorse her suggests you think a Clinton presidency would be equally bad for the country. You know that's not true. You may not agree with her liberal policies, but you know she won't ruin the country.

You know she won't continually alienate people here and around the world by being disrespectful and offensive to them. You can see she has self-control. You can see she thinks before she speaks.

That's how fundamental the choice is this time. It's time for everyone to do what they have to do — even if it runs counter to long-held political loyalties — to ensure this dangerous man is prevented from ascending to the highest governmental office in our nation.

ANNE CASEY

Urbana