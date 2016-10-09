Forward-thinking 'yes' for Unit 4

Why do old gardeners plant trees whose flowers and fruit they will never see? Why do octogenarians, like us, support school funding that cuts our retirement income and benefits students and investment in Champaign's economic growth and community development which we will not fully enjoy?

The answer is simple: Each generation has a moral and civic obligation to a rising generation of students to provide the quality education they need to succeed in a competitive global economy and to make Champaign even better than it is now.

It's unfortunate that real estate developers who enjoy tax breaks, unavailable to other taxpayers, and who trade on Champaign's educational and community assets now call on others to defeat the school funding referendum. That is a self- serving, short-term perspective to swell developer profits.

Ironically, it works against the very long-term interests of developers who rely on quality schools and a rich and vibrant community.

The carefully and creatively constructed school board plan, covering Unit 4 schools, corrects for years of irresponsible neglect.

More importantly, school funding, now when interest rates are low, positions city schools and the city to solve our educational needs and to attract future investment and foster economic growth. A virtuous circle.

We reject those who would have us become free riders on the schools and the city by voting "no" on the school referendum. We urge all to vote "yes" in calculated pursuit of their own interests and in relieved discharge of their moral and civic responsibilities.

ANTJE KOLODZIEJ

EDWARD KOLODZIEJ

Champaign