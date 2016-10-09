Vote 'no'; smaller plan would be next

The Sept. 25 editorial analyzing the upcoming Unit 4 referendum was amazingly well done.

It covered well the burdens on the taxpayer and the state and economic weaknesses that magnify the poor taxpayers' burdens. It correctly spoke of the strengths and weakness of the current school board members' actions leading up to this exaggerated tax request of the citizenry.

And it came to the most logical conclusion: Vote "no."

Let me explain.

A resounding "no" vote sets the school board up for a succinct $20 million April referendum with which they can build a new three-story Dr. Howard on site, plus replace reserves used to exercise the options currently held for the land exactly needed to Keep Central Central while saving another great building.

The actual construction can wait. If they so deeply see improvements to the Edison School dining hall building are needed, then some of the $70 million to $80 million in reserves they hold can be used for that now.

Same for any South Side expansions; all it absolutely needs is correcting the asphalt grade at the south end, which funnels big rains into the gym/stage ground level windows.

More careful planning is deserved; study of the excellently compiled Tier Two Final Report holds that path, but currently it shows we'd be paying for a new Dr. Howard smaller than the old one.

We should pay for a new building that holds fewer kids? Why?

L.K. RICHARDS

Champaign